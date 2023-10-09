A landslide caused by heavy rainfall has killed at least 23 people in Cameroon's capital, Yaounde, firefighters have said, as they searched for more victims.

Landslides are frequent during the rainy season in Yaounde, where houses are sometimes built precariously on the city's many hills.

The latest incident occurred on Sunday evening in the district of Mbankolo, northwest of Yaounde, which is home to nearly three million people.

Torrential rain caused a dam holding back an artificial lake sitting on higher ground to burst, according to public broadcaster CRTV.

"Yesterday we pulled out 15 people who had died and this morning we have found eight," the fire service's second in command David Petatoa Poufong told reporters at the site.

"We are still looking"

Distressed relatives watched as the bodies of some of the victims covered in sheets were driven away by firefighters, an AFP journalist saw.

A security cordon was in place to keep onlookers and media back from the spot where the landslide happened.