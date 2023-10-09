Israel on Monday announced it was laying a total siege of Gaza, cutting off electricity and water supply and stopping flow of food and medicine to the Palestinian enclave.

Since Saturday evening Israeli jets have bombarded the Palestinian territory relentlessly, killing more than 490 people. Israeli response comes following an unprecedented incursion by Hamas fighters in Israel in which at least 700 Israelis have been killed.

Israel formally declared war on Sunday, calling in the reserves and amassing tens of thousands troops on the border with Gaza.

More than 2 million Palestinians living in the densely populated Gaza, which has been facing an Israeli blockade since 2007, fear the worst is yet to come.

Gazans, who have experienced Israeli airstrikes before, say the thuds and shaking caused by the falling bombs this time are more intense and frightening.

There’s only one thing on the mind of the Palestinians - to seek safety. But how?

No place to hide

“A nearby building was destroyed by an Israeli air strike. Our home was partially damaged,” Tala Alghosain, 20, a resident of Gaza’s Sabra neighbourhood, told TRT World.

“It felt like stones and shrapnel were falling over our heads. Windows shattered and the walls cracked. I am terrified!”

Alghosain, a dentistry student, said she was supposed to be studying over the weekend but now it seems to her that the normal life she knew has ended.

“We are all huddled in the corridor of our apartment. It’s the only place with walls all around it. There’s no other shelter,” she said over the phone as loud bangs of explosion reverberated in the background.

“Feels like an earthquake.”

As in the past, the Israeli military calls occupants of buildings that it plans to hit and asks them to evacuate. But they have a few minutes to run out with few belongings. And such precautions to avoid civilian casualties don’t always work.

“Some people were warned before being hit but others were just bombed with families inside,” said Alghosain.

Palestinian officials say among the hundreds of people killed in Gaza are entire families with multiple generations wiped out in Israeli bombings.