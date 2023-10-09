Egypt has intensified its push for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate spiralling violence in Palestine's Gaza and Israel, his office said, after three days of fighting killed more than 1,300 people.

President Abdel Fattah el Sisi spoke with UAE Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, agreeing to "intensify discussions and diplomatic efforts to stop military escalation", Sisi's spokesperson said on Monday.

Abu Dhabi normalised relations with Israel in 2020 under the US-backed Abraham Accords, over four decades after Cairo became the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel in 1979.

On Sunday, Sisi spoke with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas, warning of the dangerous "absence of political prospects".

Abbas' government administers the occupied West Bank, while Hamas governs Gaza.

Sisi also spoke on Sunday with Jordan's King Abdullah II, whose country acts as custodian of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and recognised Israel in 1994.