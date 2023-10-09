The ease with which dozens of Hamas fighters were able to enter Israeli towns and hit military targets across the border has raised questions about how Israel's formidable intelligence failed to see what transpired over the weekend.

The question is all the more pressing is Mossad, Israel’s main spy agency, has a wide range of espionage technologies and has long relied on moles inside the Palestinian armed groups to glean information. They routinely provide Mossad with detailed intel on the operations of such networks.

Such a massive and deadly attack by Palestinian fighters who launched a land, air and sea-based incursion simultaneously shouldn’t have gone unnoticed. But that didn’t happen.

How could Mossad have missed that?

“Israel's much heralded intelligence and surveillance apparatus failed catastrophically [to prevent the attack],” Antony Loewenstein, author of The Palestine Laboratory – a recent book that takes a deep dive into Israel’s advanced spy technologies - tells TRT World.

“Heads will roll in the Israeli military and political apparatus in time but I doubt this will have much impact on Israel's surging arms industry, already at record levels in the last years.”

Loewenstein added: “The entire Western world is backing Israel and will want to support the Jewish state by purchasing its weapons and endorsing its brutal decimation of Gaza".

Wanting to save face, Israel will not share publicly how its vast intelligence apparatus failed. But analysts are already coming up with different theories.

One opinion holds that Hamas, weakened by years of Gaza blockade, was not viewed by Israel as capable of launching an attack on such a scale and it was the Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon that posed a more likely threat.

Arguably Hamas took advantage of this perception, gradually putting into action its attack plan – from building rockets it fired at Israeli cities to tearing down, with a bulldozer, the barbed wire fence that separates Gaza from Israel – without drawing immediate response from Tel Aviv.

Another theory, similar to the first, holds that Israel failed to recognise the resourcefulness of Hamas.