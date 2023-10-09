Iran and Sudan have agreed to restore diplomatic relations, both have said in a joint statement, seven years after they were severed and three months after a meeting between their foreign ministers.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Sudan decided to resume their diplomatic relations ... the two sides also agreed to take the necessary measures to open their embassies in the near future and to exchange official delegations," the statement said on Monday.

The decision "came after a number of high-level communications between the two countries and will serve their mutual interests", the Sudanese Foreign Ministry said.