WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran, Sudan agree to restore diplomatic ties after seven years
The decision "came after a number of high-level communications between the two countries and will serve their mutual interests", the Sudanese Foreign Ministry says.
Iran, Sudan agree to restore diplomatic ties after seven years
Sudan cut diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 following the storming of the Saudi Arabian embassy in Tehran. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Rabiul Islam
October 9, 2023

Iran and Sudan have agreed to restore diplomatic relations, both have said in a joint statement, seven years after they were severed and three months after a meeting between their foreign ministers.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Sudan decided to resume their diplomatic relations ... the two sides also agreed to take the necessary measures to open their embassies in the near future and to exchange official delegations," the statement said on Monday.

The decision "came after a number of high-level communications between the two countries and will serve their mutual interests", the Sudanese Foreign Ministry said.

RECOMMENDED

Sudan, currently in the midst of a devastating war, cut diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 following the storming of the Saudi Arabian embassy in Tehran.

Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to resume ties in March under a deal negotiated by China, raising expectations that Tehran and other Arab countries would fully re-establish diplomatic relations.

RelatedSudan 'on edge of abyss' after 10 days of brutal fighting: UN chief
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies