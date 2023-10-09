TÜRKİYE
Awarding Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize to a convict unacceptable: Foreign Ministry
"This decision, which shows disrespect for the judiciary's verdict, has seriously damaged the reputation and credibility of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), " Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
October 9, 2023

In a statement issued by Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the 2023 Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize, it has evaluated that "awarding of the prize to a person with a definitive conviction is seen as an extension of attempt to politicise the law."

"It is unacceptable that the Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize to be given to an individual in our country who has a final conviction ruled by the judiciary," said the statement.

The statement also reminded that the award is presented under the umbrella of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), which should operate under the principles of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

"The decision to award the prize to an individual with a final conviction is an extension of attempt to politicise the law. International organisations that are expected to serve the preservation of common values should not be used for such political agendas," the statement said.

"With this decision, which shows disrespect for the judiciary's verdict, the reputation and credibility of PACE have been seriously damaged," it added.

The 2023 Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize was granted to Osman Kavala, who received a life sentence in the Gezi Park trial, by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), which is based in Strasbourg, France.

