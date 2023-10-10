Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Israeli army attacks in Gaza have killed 900 Palestinians, including 260 children and 200 women, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Israel has also cut water and electricity supplies to Gaza, worsening the blockaded enclave’s already dire humanitarian situation.

Home to nearly 2.2 million people, Gaza has already been reeling under a crippling Israeli siege since 2007.

The situation escalated with a Saturday surprise attack from Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza on southern Israeli towns. Israel retaliated with massive air strikes in Gaza and placed the enclave under total blockade.

1920 GMT — Czech foreign minister visits Israel, brings back stranded Czechs

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky has visited Israel, claiming he was the first foreign politician to do so since recent fighting began.

"I wanted the visit to confirm that the Czech Republic fully stands behind Israel," Lipavsky said in a statement.

Lipavsky met his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen and President Isaac Herzog and brought back "34 stranded Czechs", said his spokesman Daniel Drake.

1912 GMT — Israel-Gaza war risks 'distracting' from Ukraine: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the violence engulfing Israel and Palestine risked distracting international attention from the war in his own country.

"There is a risk that international attention will turn away from Ukraine, and that will have consequences", he said in an interview with the France 2 broadcaster.

1907 GMT —Blinken to pay solidarity visit to Israel, US welcomes EU preserving aid for Palestinian people

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will pay a visit of solidarity to Israel on Thursday, the State Department has said.

"It will be a message of solidarity and support," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters Tuesday.

The US welcomed EU support for continuing development aid to the Palestinian people.

"They did reverse that, which is a step that we welcome. We have made very clear that we do not have any grievance with the Palestinian people," Miller said.

1859 GMT — Scotland's first minister urges UK government to call for ceasefire, aid corridor for Gaza

Scotland's first minister has issued a heartfelt plea urging the UK government to call for an immediate cease-fire in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict as well as a humanitarian corridor into the embattled Palestinian enclave.

In a letter penned on Tuesday, Humza Yousaf directed his appeal to Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, imploring him to utilise the UK’s strong diplomatic ties with Israel to facilitate the safe evacuation of civilians from Gaza.

The call for a ceasefire and humanitarian assistance is particularly personal for Yousaf, as his in-laws continue to reside in Gaza, where he said they are presently "stranded" but still alive.

1854 GMT — 1,200 Israelis killed, over 200 taken captive: Report

Israeli officials estimate that more than 1,200 Israelis were killed in Hamas attacks on towns near Gaza.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported on Tuesday that Tel Aviv officials believe that over 200 Israelis were taken captive by Hamas in Gaza. The Israeli Health Ministry has yet to confirm the new toll.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz had earlier reported that the Hamas attack had killed over 1,000 Israelis.

1848 GMT — Biden says 14 Americans dead in Hamas attack, confirms US hostages

US President Joe Biden has confirmed that American citizens are among those taken by Hamas during its surprise attack on Israel and said that the latest death toll for Americans was now 14.

Biden said at the White House there were "at least 14 American citizens killed" and "we now know that American citizens are among those being held by Hamas."

1844 GMT — Turkish, Russian leaders discuss 'worrying' Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have discussed the course of the current "worrying" conflict between Israel and Palestine.

In a phone call, Erdogan and Putin also exchanged views on measures to prevent any spread of the tension, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

The leaders also evaluated what initiatives would be taken to meet humanitarian needs in the region.

Erdogan told Putin that targeting civilian settlements is worrying and that such initiatives are not welcomed by Türkiye, according to the statement.

1842 GMT — US ready to move 'additional assets' to Mideast: Biden

Biden has said that he is ready to order extra military forces to the Middle East.

"The United States has also enhanced our military force posture in the region to strengthen our deterrence," Biden said in a White House speech, referring to the dispatch of an aircraft carrier group to the eastern Mediterranean.

"We stand ready to move in additional assets as needed."

1839 GMT — Hamas armed wing claims rocket fire from south Lebanon

Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, has claimed rocket fire from south Lebanon, a statement said.

The group carried out a "rocket bombardment" on Israel's western Galilee area, according to the statement published on the Hamas channel on the Telegram messaging app, adding the group was "fulfilling its duty".

1823 GMT — Israel using white phosphorus bombs in Gaza — Palestine

Palestine has accused Israel of using phosphorus incendiary weapons in bombing populated areas in besiged Gaza.

"The Israeli occupation is using internationally banned white phosphorus bombs against the Palestinians in the Karama neighbourhood in northern Gaza," the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said on X platform.

Rami Abdo, the founder of the European Observatory for Human Rights, posted a video clip on the X platform of what he said was Israel’s use of phosphorus bombs.

"Israeli military forces are using toxic white phosphorus [bombs] on densely populated areas northwest of Gaza city," he wrote.

The New York-based rights group Human Rights Watch had earlier cited reports of Israel’s use of white phosphorus bombs in Gaza during past conflicts.

1818 GMT — Erdogan, UN chief discuss Israeli-Palestinian tension over phone

President Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have discussed steps to address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In a phone call, Erdogan and Guterres also exchanged views on what could be done to deliver humanitarian aid to innocent civilians to the region through Türkiye's mediation efforts, Türkiye's Communication Directorate said in a statement.

Warning that disproportionate attacks could lead the situation into further stalemate, Erdogan told Guterres that it is very important for the parties to act with restraint and avoid impulsive steps.

1818 GMT— EU opposes total siege of Gaza: Borrell

EU foreign ministers have urged Israel not to cut "water, food, or electricity" to Gaza and urged humanitarian corridors for those trying to flee the territory, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

After emergency talks between the 27 ministers, Borrell also said that the "overwhelming majority" of EU states oppose suspending aid to the Palestinian Authority.

1802 GMT — EU warns Musk 'X' spreading 'illegal' disinformation on conflict

EU commissioner Thierry Breton has warned Elon Musk that his platform "X", formerly Twitter, is spreading "illegal content and disinformation", in a letter seen by AFP news agency.

The letter said concerns had heightened after the Hamas attack against Israel, and demanded Musk respond to the complaint and contact "relevant law enforcement authorities" within 24 hours.

1740 GMT — Israeli air strikes displace 200,000 Palestinians in Gaza: UN

At least 200,000 Palestinians have been displaced in Gaza amid ongoing Israeli air strikes, the UN humanitarian office said.

"In Gaza, at least 200,000 of the 2.2 million residents have been displaced after fleeing for fear of their lives or their houses were destroyed by airstrikes," the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement.

"Most of them are taking shelter in UNRWA (UN Relief and Works Agency) schools, at least two of which have already been damaged by airstrikes in the area," it added.

1708 GMT — Nigeria airlifts 300 citizens from Israel pilgrimage

Nigeria has airlifted more than 300 of its citizens back home after they fled to Jordan from Israel where they were on a Christian pilgrimage, Lagos state government said.

"I’m happy to announce that we have successfully airlifted and returned all three hundred and ten... citizens who went on pilgrimage to Jerusalem, Israel." Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said on X, formerly Twitter.

1701 GMT —WFP targets food help for extra 600,000 Palestinians

The World Food Programme (WFP) has said it was targeting food help for a further 600,000 Palestinians in besieged Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The Rome-based United Nations agency is already helping close to 200,000 people in the Palestinian territories, but has launched an emergency operation to provide critical food help for a total of 800,000, a spokeswoman told AFP news agency.

The WFP is appealing for $17.3 million in the next four weeks to address the "critical situation" in the Palestinian territories.

The agency also echoed a call by the World Health Organization (WHO) for a humanitarian corridor to provide aid to Gaza.

1721 GMT — Turkish Airlines halts flights to Israel ‘until further notice’

Türkiye’s national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) has announced the suspension of flight service to Israel due to recent developments in the region.

“Due to the current situation in Israel, our flights have been suspended until further notice,” THY's Senior Vice President Media Relations Yahya Ustun said on X.

Many other airlines have also suspended or severely curtailed service to Israel.

1716 GMT — Türkiye calls on all actors in region to make serious push for Mideast peace

Amid tension and conflict between Israel and Palestine, Erdogan has called on all influential actors in the region to make a serious push for peace in the Mideast.

"We call on all influential actors in the region to assume responsibility for the establishment of peace, acting on the principle that 'there are no losers in a just peace'," Erdogan told a news conference with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan said any step that could escalate tension, cause more bloodshed, or exacerbate the problems in the region must be avoided.

1649 GMT –— Palestinian death toll from Israeli air strikes in Gaza surges to 830

The Palestinian death toll has risen in Gaza to 830 amid ongoing Israeli air strikes in the territory, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that 4,250 other Palestinians were injured in the Israeli bombardment. An earlier statement by the ministry put the death toll at 780, including 770 Palestinians and 18 in the occupied West Bank.

And at least 1,000 Israelis have been killed and over 2,600 others wounded in the fighting, according to the Israeli media.

1640 GMT — Denmark, Sweden suspend Palestinian development aid

Denmark and Sweden are suspending Palestinian development aid but maintaining humanitarian assistance following the Hamas operation in Israel.

The announcements came a day after the European Commission launched a review of its development aid to the Palestinians.

The government in Copenhagen said in a statement it "has decided to put Danish development assistance to Palestine on hold".

"A thorough review will be conducted to ensure that no Danish funding is misused to indirectly support terrorist organisations that attack Israel," it said.

1628 GMT — Greece evacuates 90 more citizens from Israel

Greece has evacuated 90 of its citizens who were stranded in Israel due to heavy fighting in the Middle Eastern country.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the Greek citizens were returned to the country via Israeli flag carrier EL-AL.

"For tomorrow, October 11, a special flight has been arranged by the Ministry, for Greeks residing in Israel, who wish to be repatriated," it added.

1513 GMT — Ending Palestinian aid would be 'completely wrong': Baerbock

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said that ending humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territories in light of a recent violent escalation would be "completely wrong".

Speaking ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers to resolve divisions over whether to continue aid payments to Palestinians, Baerbock said: "it would be completely wrong now to stop vital humanitarian aid to the civilian population".

"Millions of people, including many children, in the Palestinian territories, depend on us for food, water and medicine," she added.

1447 GMT — Salvo of rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israel: sources

A salvo of rockets has been fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel, three security sources told Reuters, in the third consecutive day of violence along the Lebanese-Israeli border.

One security source said the bombardment was carried out by Palestinian factions. A second source said the shelling was hitting the southern area from which the rockets were launched.

1439 GMT — Israel threatens Egypt on Gaza aid delivery as war rages

Israel has threatened Egypt that it would bomb any aid convoy heading to Palestine's Gaza amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Palestinian territory.

The warning was conveyed to Egypt, Israeli Channel 13 reported without further details. Egyptian authorities have so far made no comment on Israel's threat.

1438 GMT — Iran's allies in Iraq, Yemen threaten US over intervention in Israel

Senior Iraqi and Yemeni leaders have aligned with Iran and in charge of heavily armed groups have threatened to target US interests if Washington intervenes to support Israel in its conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

In Yemen, the leader of the powerful Houthi Movement warned on Tuesday that the group would respond to any US intervention in Gaza with drones, missiles and other military options.

In Iraq, Hadi Al Amiri, a powerful Iraqi politician close to Iran and a key figure in the cross-party alliance backing the Baghdad government, also threatened to target American assets, in comments made during a tribal gathering in the capital.

"If they intervene, we would intervene...If the Americans intervened openly in this conflict..., we will consider all American targets legitimate..., and we will not hesitate to target it," Al Amiri said on Monday.

1435 GMT — World Bank chief says Gaza conflict is economic shock

World Bank President Ajay Banga has said that the Israel-Gaza conflict is an unnecessary global economic shock that will make it harder for central banks to achieve soft landings in many economies if it spreads.

"It's a humanitarian tragedy and it's an economic shock we don't need," Banga told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Bank-International Monetary Fund annual meetings in Morocco.

Central banks were "beginning to feel a little more confident that there was an opportunity for a soft landing, and this kind of just makes it harder", Banga said.

1430 GMT — Norwegian Air cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv until Dec. 19

Norwegian Air is cancelling its flights from Copenhagen and Stockholm to Tel Aviv, as well as return flights, until December 19, it has said.

"We are cancelling until Dec. 19 inclusive," said a company spokesperson.

On Monday, the company had said it was cancelling its flights to and from Israel scheduled to depart this week.