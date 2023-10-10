Twenty-nine people were killed and dozens wounded in a military strike on a camp for displaced people in northern Myanmar, a spokesman for an ethnic rebel group that controls the area has told.

The attack happened around 1700 GMT on Monday night, Colonel Naw Bu of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) has told.

"We found 29 dead bodies including children and older people... 56 people were wounded," he said, adding they were investigating what kind of strike had hit the camp.

"We did not hear any aircraft," he noted, saying they were looking at whether the military had used a drone to target the camp near Laiza town on the China border.