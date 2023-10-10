US President Joe Biden has been questioned as part of an investigation into the handling of classified documents found at his home and former private office, the White House said.

The 80-year-old Democrat voluntarily gave the interview on Sunday and Monday, at a time when the president was also dealing with ongoing tension between Israel and Hamas.

The US attorney general appointed a special counsel in January to look into the handling of the secret files, which dated from Biden's time as vice president under president Barack Obama and immediately afterwards.

"The president has been interviewed as part of the investigation being led by Special Counsel Robert Hur," White House Counsel’s Office spokesman Ian Sams said in a statement.

"The voluntary interview was conducted at the White House over two days, Sunday and Monday, and concluded Monday."

Sams added: "As we have said from the beginning, the president and the White House are cooperating with this investigation."

He referred further questions to the Justice Department.

US media said the fact that Biden himself had been interviewed showed that the investigation was likely nearing its end. Special Counsel Hur's team had previously carried out extensive interviews among Biden's staff, ABC news said.

The probe involves documents found in the possession of Biden, who was vice president under Obama when the papers were removed from the White House.

Records were first unearthed in a private think tank office, where Biden used to work in Washington after his time as vice president, in November 2022.

'Nothing there'