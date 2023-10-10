Several more people suspected of being involved in planning a far-right coup and plotting to kidnap the German health minister have been arrested in raids in a number of regions, authorities said.

Prosecutors have said on Tuesday that the group intended to create "conditions similar to civil war" by using explosives to cause nationwide blackouts, and then kidnapping Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, who was a prominent advocate of strict coronavirus measures. There were no indications the group was close to launching a coup.

Five people already went on trial in May over the alleged plot by the group calling itself United Patriots.

Prosecutors say the group is linked to the Reich Citizens scene, which rejects the legitimacy of Germany’s postwar constitution and has similarities to the Sovereign Citizens and QAnon movements in the United States.

Authorities in several German regions carried out raids on Tuesday and detained more people.

Frankfurt prosecutors said a man arrested in the central state of Hesse is accused of offering to help with Lauterbach's kidnapping and to use his garage to store weapons.

Once the coup was launched, they said, he was supposed to be part of a delegation that would sail into Russia waters and negotiate an alliance with officials there.