WORLD
3 MIN READ
Germany arrests more suspects linked to far-right coup, kidnapping plot
Prosecutors say that the group intended to create "conditions similar to civil war" by using explosives to cause nationwide blackouts, and then kidnapping Health Minister Karl Lauterbach.
Germany arrests more suspects linked to far-right coup, kidnapping plot
Five people already went on trial in May over the alleged plot by the group calling itself United Patriots. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Rabiul Islam
October 10, 2023

Several more people suspected of being involved in planning a far-right coup and plotting to kidnap the German health minister have been arrested in raids in a number of regions, authorities said.

Prosecutors have said on Tuesday that the group intended to create "conditions similar to civil war" by using explosives to cause nationwide blackouts, and then kidnapping Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, who was a prominent advocate of strict coronavirus measures. There were no indications the group was close to launching a coup.

Five people already went on trial in May over the alleged plot by the group calling itself United Patriots.

Prosecutors say the group is linked to the Reich Citizens scene, which rejects the legitimacy of Germany’s postwar constitution and has similarities to the Sovereign Citizens and QAnon movements in the United States.

Authorities in several German regions carried out raids on Tuesday and detained more people.

Frankfurt prosecutors said a man arrested in the central state of Hesse is accused of offering to help with Lauterbach's kidnapping and to use his garage to store weapons.

Once the coup was launched, they said, he was supposed to be part of a delegation that would sail into Russia waters and negotiate an alliance with officials there.

RelatedFormer German MP among far-right group accused of coup plotting
RECOMMENDED

'Owe my life'

Munich prosecutors said a man arrested in nearby Wolfratshausen is accused of offering to participate in Lauterbach's kidnapping and to procure firearms in Croatia to carry it out.

There were also arrests in western and southwestern Germany.

The first suspects were arrested last year. Police at the time seized 22 firearms, including a Kalashnikov rifle, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, as well as large sums of cash, gold and silver.

Lauterbach wrote Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter: “I thank investigators, to whom I probably owe my life.”

The case is separate from that of the more than two dozen people arrested in December, also for planning to topple the government. Among the plotters in that case was a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany party.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies