TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish soldier succumbs to wounds from IED explosion in northern Iraq
Infantry Specialist Sergeant Mustafa Cakmak was severely injured in an explosion of improvised explosive device planted by terrorists in anti-terror Operation Claw zone, Turkish National Defence Ministry said.
The ministry extended its condolences to Cakmak’s family, the Turkish Armed Forces and the entire nation. / Photo: AA / AA
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
October 10, 2023

A Turkish soldier, who was wounded in an explosion of an improvised explosive device (IED) in northern Iraq, succumbed to his injuries, the Turkish National Defence Ministry has said.

The explosion of the IED planted by terrorists in Türkiye’s anti-terror Operation Claw zone had severely injured Infantry Specialist Sergeant Mustafa Cakmak, the ministry said on Tuesday in a statement.

Cakmak was immediately rushed to the hospital where he breathed his last.

The ministry extended its condolences to Cakmak’s family, the Turkish Armed Forces and the entire nation.

The terrorists' affiliation was not specified, but the PKK terror group has been known to be active in the region.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terror organisation's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:AA
