On Saturday morning the Palestinian Hamas group launched “Operation Al Aqsa Flood”, launching hundreds of rockets and sending footsoldiers into Israel via land, air and sea.

The videos of Hamas fighters paragliding near an Israeli open-air dance party and heavily armed men on pickup trucks cruising down Israeli towns took Tel Aviv and the world by surprise.

The group announced the secretive assault was in response to the Israeli storming of Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and the increased settler violence against Palestinians.

Since its founding 1987, Hamas has played a prominent role in Palestinian resistance, particularly in the second intifada or uprising from 2000-2005.

Nevertheless, debate has surrounded the military capability of the group, which has relied on homemade projectiles to retaliate against what critics label as Israeli aggression. On the other hand, the Israeli military is equipped with advanced weapons including fighter jets, tanks and ballistic missiles.

Some analysts say Palestinian groups have deployed an asymmetrical warfare strategy against Israel, using unconventional means to take on a better equipped adversary.

Israel has the world’s 15th largest military budget and is one of the biggest military spenders on a per capita basis. It is also the 12th most important global arms exporter while the Israeli army has a mobilisation capacity of half a million soldiers, says Akram Kharief, a security expert,

In contrast, Hamas is “basically a paramilitary militia with no access to the world arms market and scarce financial resources,” with the impoverished Gaza being strongly reliant on aid from Qatar and other countries, he says.

Fabian Hinz, Research Fellow Defence and Military analyst suggests Hamas began as “a very ordinary militia with the kind of equipment and capabilities you would expect from a militia and has gradually expanded these capabilities.”

A story of indigenisation

“At first they just had rocket propelled grenades, lighter artillery rockets,”according to Hinz, noting the use of the Katyusha rocket that had been “smuggled” into Gaza.

In the early 2000s, accorrding to Kharief, a lot of weapons were smuggled in from Egypt and Libya.

Then the Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, began importing rockets from Iran and Syria, says Kharief pointing out the Iranian-made Fadjr series rockets with a range of 40 km to 75 km.

However, since 2003 he suggests Gaza’s own local defence industry developed to manufacture rockets, missiles and drones while in the last two decades some “Israeli felons” and arms traffickers have allegedly provided arms shipments.

After the 2007 blockade Kharief says Palestinian groups in Gaza started to produce "copies" of rockets brought into the region in the previous years.

Hamas first developed the Q-12 and Q-20 rockets with short ranges of between 12 km and 20 km. By 2016, they were producing R-160 rockets, which can hit targets as far as 160 km. The A-120 and J-19 have ranges of 120 km and 90 km, respectively. “ The latter being the most widely used for artillery barrages and attacks against Tel Aviv and other cities," Kharief says.

"This range increase was also followed by saturation tactics; instead of launching a couple of rockets, Hamas launches salvos of up to 400 rockets a day,” Kharief adds.

He describes this tactic as increasing the “successful hits” and creating “panic.”

As part of Hamas’ strategy Hinz suggests smuggling limits the quantity of weapons while it was important for Hamas’ strategy “to really acquire a huge stockpile in order to acquire some sort of deterrent force”.

“And this is something they managed to do by starting their own production (on the same lines) as the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and there are quite a few indications, especially with Palestinian Islamic Jihad but also with Hamas that Iran was essential for enabling them to really build up their local production capabilities," argues Hinz.

In the most recent conflict, the Qassam Brigades said in a statement that it had also launched 35 of its Al Zawari attack drones against Israel.

The Hamas-made Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) are remotely piloted or self-piloted aircraft carrying a range of technology including cameras. The UAVs are named after its inventor the Tunisian engineer Mohamed Al Zawari who was allegedly assassinated by the Israelis in 2016.