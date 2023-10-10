TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, Austria willing to enhance ties: President Erdogan
"We expect closer cooperation from Austria in the fight against terrorism," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a news conference with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer.
October 10, 2023

Ankara and Vienna have agreed to enhance bilateral relations, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"We have a common will to further develop our relations," Erdogan said on Tuesday at a news conference with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in the capital Ankara.

The first visit from Austria at the chancellor level in 22 years is historic, Erdogan added.

Turning to the fight against terrorism, Erdogan said: "International cooperation and common will are essential in the fight against terrorism. We expect closer cooperation from Austria on this matter."

About the Ankara's EU membership process, Erdogan said it is known that Türkiye is sincere in advancing their relations together.

"The integration of Europe will be completed only with Türkiye's full membership in the union. We will not accept any alternative but full membership," he stressed.

For his part, Nehammer said Austria wants to establish intense economic cooperation with Türkiye, adding: "We attach great importance to this."

