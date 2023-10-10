Emmah Thahir, a mother in Gaza, packed her family's belongings and gathered her six children into a car after a terrifying night of air strikes that damaged their home, crying: "What did my children do to deserve this?"

Bodies lay piled in Gaza morgues on Tuesday, smouldering rubble from destroyed housing blocks choked narrow streets and ever more families crowded for shelter into UN schools as Israeli strikes pounded the enclave.

Palestinian residents of Gaza say the thousands of massive blasts that have lit up their crowded alleys by night and darkened them with smoke by day since Saturday's Hamas operation on Israel are already the worst they have ever suffered.

"This is not retaliation. This is madness," said Jehad, a grocery store owner in the impoverished enclave's comparatively wealthier Remal district, who asked not to give his family name for fear of Israeli reprisals.

"Who did they kill so far? Hamas leaders? No, they killed hundreds of civilians."

As Israeli authorities continue to discover bodies of families shot by Hamas fighters, they have pounded Gaza and enforced a tighter blockade of the narrow, crowded Palestinian enclave, cutting off electricity, water, food and fuel.

The strikes on Gaza have killed nearly 800 people, injured 4,000 more and driven 187,000 to seek shelter in UN schools. The enclave, only 40km (25 miles) long by 10km (6 miles) wide, is home to 2.3 million people.

Israel began its air strikes soon after Hamas launched a massive operation on Israeli towns early on Saturday, sending rockets and fighters that killed at least 900 people and abducted more than 100 others into Gaza.

An Israeli military spokesperson said 123 Israeli soldiers were among the dead. Hamas said two of its senior leaders were killed in one of the retaliatory hits on Gaza.

'No electricity, food or water'

Thahir said she had no idea where to go for safety with her husband and young children.

"Last night was the most difficult night that we spent at the tower block. They targeted all the surrounding areas and the children were terrified."