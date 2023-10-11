WORLD
3 MIN READ
Harvard University distances itself from pro-Palestine students' statement
Varsity President Claudine Gay says a statement blaming Israel for ongoing crisis in Gaza does not reflect position of Harvard or its leadership.
Harvard University distances itself from pro-Palestine students' statement
Demonstrators attend a pro-Palestinian rally held across the street from the Consulate General of Israel in New York City. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
October 11, 2023

A pro-Palestinian statement from Harvard University students that blamed Israel for violence engulfing the region does not speak for the educational institution as a whole or its leadership, Harvard University President Claudine Gay has said.

"Let me also state .... that while our students have the right to speak for themselves, no student group — not even 30 student groups — speaks for Harvard University or its leadership," Gay said in a statement on Tuesday.

Harvard University alumni on Monday denounced the pro-Palestinian statement in which a coalition of 34 Harvard student organisations said they "hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence" following decades of occupation, adding that "the apartheid regime is the only one to blame."

The student organisations signing the pro-Palestinian letter included Muslim and Palestinian support groups, plus others named for a variety of backgrounds, including the Harvard Jews for Liberation and the African American Resistance Organization.

Gay and senior leadership, including 15 deans, have said they were "heartbroken by the death and destruction unleashed by the attack by Hamas that targeted citizens in Israel this weekend."

Harvard is the most influential university in US politics, having produced eight former presidents and four of the nine current Supreme Court Justices.

RelatedUS and Hamas escalate war of words as Israeli bombs rain down on Gaza
RECOMMENDED

Worsening situation in Gaza

Israel has battered Palestinians with deadly air strikes in besieged Gaza after Hamas' surprise attack that left over 1,200 dead in Israel and hundreds wounded.

Gaza's Health Ministry said at least 900 Palestinians have been killed in ongoing Israeli bombardment and up to 4,250 were wounded in the blockaded enclave since Saturday.

Israel has also cut water and electricity supplies to the besieged city, worsening the enclave’s already dire humanitarian situation.

The enclave, only 40 kilometres long by 10 kilometres wide, is home to 2.3 million people who have been living under an Israeli-led blockade from land, sea and air for 16 years.

Related'This is our 1948': What young Palestinians think of Israeli bombing in Gaza
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast