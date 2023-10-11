A magnitude 6.3 earthquake has struck western Afghanistan, the US Geological Survey said, hitting an area where more than 2,500 people were killed after a similar tremor on the weekend.

The quake occurred on Wednesday at a shallow depth at around 5:10 am local time [00:40 GMT], with its epicentre about 29 kilometres north of the city of Herat, the USGS said.

The quake comes just days after a powerful earthquake of the same magnitude hit the same province, killing over 2,500 people.

Strong aftershocks followed the previous quake in western Afghanistan.

The quake over the weekend also was felt in the nearby Afghan provinces of Farah and Badghis, according to local media reports.