The Israeli army has no information confirming allegations that "Hamas beheaded babies," an Israeli army spokesperson has told Anadolu Agency.

An Israeli news channel alleged on Tuesday that Hamas' armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, "beheaded many Israeli babies" on the Israeli side during the early Saturday morning surprise attack.

When Anadolu contacted the Israeli army spokesperson unit over the phone and asked about the allegations, she said, "We have seen the news, but we do not have any details or confirmation about that."

The situation escalated with a Saturday surprise attack from Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza on southern Israeli illegal settlements and towns. Israel launched massive air strikes in besieged Gaza and placed the enclave under total blockade.