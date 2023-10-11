The Palestinian envoy to the United Nations has described Israel's bombardment of besieged Gaza and vow to impose a complete siege on the Palestinian enclave as "nothing less than genocidal."

Palestine's resistance group Hamas carried out their deadliest attack in Israel's history on Saturday, when fighters rampaged through Israeli illegal settlements and towns, killing more than 1,200 people and taking scores of Israelis as captives to Gaza. Israel has since then incessantly bombarded Gaza, killing some 900 Palestinians and razing entire districts as it prepares for a possible ground invasion.

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant drew international condemnation by announcing on Monday a "total blockade" to stop food and fuel reaching Gaza, home to 2.3 million people. Gallant said Israel was battling "beastly people."

"Such blatant dehumanisation and attempts to bomb a people into submission, to use starvation as a method of warfare, and to eradicate their national existence are nothing less than genocidal," Palestine's UN envoy Riyad Mansour wrote in a letter to the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

"These acts constitute war crimes," he wrote.

UNSC meeting

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that his understanding was that "the concept of siege is not something that in fact is going to be pursued by the Israeli government," adding that Washington was speaking with the Israeli government "about their actions in this regard."