Women and children in Palestine's Gaza are suffering approximately 60 percent of the injuries in the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the region, the Palestinian Health Ministry in the embattled enclave has said.

Yusuf Abu al Reesh, deputy health minister in Gaza, told Anadolu news agency: "60 percent of the injuries caused by Israeli air strikes in Gaza have impacted women and children."

Decrying the substandard state of medical care in the blockaded enclave, he added: "All hospital beds have been filled, and both medications and medical supplies are on the verge of running out."

In a dramatic escalation of Mideast tensions, Israeli forces have launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against Gaza, a response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.