60% of those injured by Israeli bombs are women, children: Gaza ministry
Deputy health minister in Gaza says all hospital beds have been filled, "and both medications and medical supplies are on the verge of running out".
Israel launched a massive campaign in Gaza in response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas. Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
October 11, 2023

Women and children in Palestine's Gaza are suffering approximately 60 percent of the injuries in the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the region, the Palestinian Health Ministry in the embattled enclave has said.

Yusuf Abu al Reesh, deputy health minister in Gaza, told Anadolu news agency: "60 percent of the injuries caused by Israeli air strikes in Gaza have impacted women and children."

Decrying the substandard state of medical care in the blockaded enclave, he added: "All hospital beds have been filled, and both medications and medical supplies are on the verge of running out."

In a dramatic escalation of Mideast tensions, Israeli forces have launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against Gaza, a response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.

The conflict began when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood against Israel, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air, which Hamas said was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

In response to Hamas' actions, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within Gaza.

Israel's response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.

SOURCE:AA
