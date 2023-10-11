Israel's recent "disproportionate and unfounded" attacks on Gaza may lead it to international disrepute, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned.

"The disproportionate and unscrupulous attacks on Gaza could bring Israel into an unexpected and undesirable place in the eyes of world public opinion,” Erdogan said Wednesday at his Justice and Development (AK) Party's group meeting in the capital Ankara.

"Bombing civilian settlements, deliberately killing civilians, blocking vehicles (that are) bringing humanitarian aid to the region, and trying to present all of these as skills can only be a reflex of a (terrorist) organisation, not a state,” he said, adding: “Israel should not forget that if it acts like an organisation, not as a state, it will eventually come to be seen like one.”

On the recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict that erupted late last week, Erdogan said Türkiye does not find any action against civilians or any attack targeting civilian settlements to be justified.

"A conflict carried out with all kinds of shameful methods is not a war but a massacre," the president stressed.

In a dramatic escalation of Mideast tensions, Israeli forces have launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against Gaza, a response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.

The conflict began on Saturday when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood against Israel, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air, which Hamas said was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

In response to Hamas' actions, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within Gaza. Israel's response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.

'Türkiye is ready to mediate'

Erdogan said that even war has a code of morality and that warring parties must abide by it.

"We openly oppose the killing of civilians on Israeli territory. Likewise, we never accept the indiscriminate massacre of innocents in Gaza being subjected to constant bombardment," he added.

The president also called on international actors to work to calm the situation.

"We regret the provocative attitude of influential actors in the region, who, instead of establishing calm, are fueling the fire. We call on states in America, Europe, and other regions to take positions based on equitable, fair, and humane balances between the parties.