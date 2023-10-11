The death toll from five days of fighting between Hamas and Israel has risen sharply overnight with officials reporting over 1,100 Palestinians killed in Gaza and 1,200 Israelis shot dead in settlements close to the enclave.

Israel kept up its bombardment of Gaza on Wednesday, hammering entire neighborhoods in the besieged enclave in retaliation to Hamas’s mass operation into Israel.

Hamas fighters breached Israel’s high-tech security fence early Saturday morning under the cover of rocket fire, entering several Israeli settlements close to Gaza.

Hamas officials stated that the unprecedented, coordinated attack was launched in response to Israel’s desecration of Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, Islam’s third holiest site, and increased state-sanctioned Israeli settler violence across the occupied Palestinian territories.

Hamas said two of its top officials have been killed in the fighting, while Israel's military said it is largely back in control across more than a dozen Israeli settlements, adding that the bodies of roughly 1,500 Hamas infiltrators had been found.

HRW documents war crimes

Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine Director at Human Rights Watch (HRW), said it is apparent that very serious war crimes are being committed by both sides of the conflict.

“Hamas’ assault clearly involved shooting civilians en masse, deliberate killings of civilians, taking of civilians as hostages. These are war crimes, they are not justified by any set of circumstances and those are clear violations,” Shakir told TRT World.

In its infiltration, Hamas is reported to have taken hundreds of Israeli civilians and soldiers hostage into Gaza, warning, on Monday, it would start killing hostages every time Israel launches a strike on a civilian target in Gaza without a warning.

In response to Hamas’ attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to turn Gaza into a “deserted island” and the Israeli military ordered a “total” blockade of the already besieged Gaza, where about 2.3 million people live in a desperate conditions.

Israel has launched unrelenting airstrikes on Gaza, killing more than 800 people and leaving thousands more injured.

Israel has also cut electricity and water supply and block the entry of food, fuel and medical supplies into Gaza, making it difficult for hospitals to deal with the steady stream of injured people.

Shakir said Israel’s total blockade is a war crime.