International aid organisations and relief workers on the ground in Gaza are sending out pleas to the world for assistance as Israeli airstrikes have killed hundreds of people and injured thousands, putting a serious strain on the health infrastructure of the besieged enclave.

More than 2 million people live in congested cities of Gaza, which was already facing a shortage of essential medical supplies before the latest round of hostilities broke out.

“Just days before the current escalation erupted, the Ministry of Health in Gaza appealed to the international community to support patients who receive kidney dialysis as disposable supplies for the dialysis procedure were out of stock,” Hafez Azzam, a Palestinian aid worker, tells TRT World.

There are around 1,100 patients, including dozens of children, who suffer from kidney failure, and are now at the risk of losing their lives in absence of life-saving dialysis procedures.

Related 'Catastrophic situation': Gaza hospitals overwhelmed by Israeli onslaught

And this is not even the immediate and most pressing problem facing doctors in Gaza as thousands of people injured by Israeli bombs have overwhelmed hospitals.

“The situation in Gaza is catastrophic; the hospitals are overwhelmed. The number of wounded is extremely high – there is a constant influx into all the hospitals in the Gaza Strip. The medical teams are exhausted, working around the clock to treat the wounded,” Leo Cans, the head of Palestine mission for MSF - Doctors Without Borders - said in a statement.

“The bombardments are very intense. Entire buildings are being destroyed, including one last night right next to the MSF office.”

Israel has cut off the water, food, electricity and other essential supplies as it bombs the crowded Palestinian enclave following Hamas surprise attack on Israeli towns near Gaza borders.

Related Israeli curbs hindering Palestinian access to healthcare: World Bank

Gaza is already stretched out to its limit as a result of more than 16 years of blockade that crippled its economy. Even before Israel imposed its ‘complete siege’, Gaza’s health sector was on verge of collapse.

WHO has called for a humanitarian corridor to be established into and out of Gaza.

Running low