Türkiye has completed all preparations for the safe evacuation of its citizens from Israel and Palestine amid an escalation of tensions in the region, the country's transportation and infrastructure minister said.

The Foreign Ministry is working on the evacuation of Turkish citizens from Israel and Palestine, Abdulkadir Uraloglu told the media on Wednesday shortly before the AK Party group meeting in Ankara.

“We are prepared to carry out all kinds of operations from the sea and air, if necessary,” he added.

Regarding the decision of Türkiye’s national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) and Pegasus to stop flights to Israel, Uraloglu emphasised that this measure was taken independently by these airlines due to safety concerns in the Middle Eastern country.

These companies should not operate until safety is ensured, he said.

The minister also talked about the current security situation in the Mediterranean Sea, saying that "there is a (security) risk at ports at the moment."

“When there is a risk at ports, we also have advised Turkish-flagged ships to take decisions accordingly,” he said.