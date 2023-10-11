WORLD
2 MIN READ
US is inflaming Middle East conflict by sending aircraft carrier: Putin
"I don't understand why the US is dragging aircraft carrier groups into the Mediterranean Sea. I don't really understand the point. Are they going to bomb Lebanon or what?" Putin says.
US is inflaming Middle East conflict by sending aircraft carrier: Putin
Putin, speaking at an energy conference in Moscow, says the US move of sending a carrier strike group, which includes the USS Gerald R. Ford, closer to Israel is a mistake. / Photo: AP / AP
By Rabiul Islam
October 11, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the United States of inflaming the Middle East by sending an aircraft carrier group to the region, saying "compromise solutions" were needed and that he hoped common sense would prevail.

Putin, speaking at an energy conference in Moscow, said on Wednesday the US move of sending an aircraft carrier strike group closer to Israel, which was also fiercely criticised by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, was a mistake.

"I don't understand why the US is dragging aircraft carrier groups into the Mediterranean Sea. I don't really understand the point. Are they going to bomb Lebanon or what?" he said.

"Or have they decided to try to scare someone? There are people there who are no longer afraid of anything. This is not the way to solve the problem. Compromise solutions need to be looked for. Of course, such actions are inflaming the situation."

RECOMMENDED

The Kremlin chief has called the explosion of violence between Israelis and the Palestinians a vivid example of the failure of US policy in the Middle East, which he says has taken no account of the needs of the Palestinians.

Following the surprise operation by Hamas on Israel on Saturday, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the US was moving a carrier strike group, which includes the USS Gerald R. Ford, closer to Israel.

RelatedIsrael keeps mum on demands over safe humanitarian corridor to Gaza
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast