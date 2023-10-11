UK's Home Secretary Suella Braverman is facing strong online backlash after she told police that in certain circumstances waving a Palestinian flag “may not be legitimate” and equated it to supporting terrorism.

Yanis Varoufakis, a Greek academic, economist and politician hit out at the British lawmaker, insisting that "Braverman (is) proving that there is no moral void that she will not dive into head first."

Others critics hit out on social media at what they perceive as Western bias towards Palestinians.

Lorraine King, a journalist with Colourful Radio which champions African and African-Caribbean music and culture, argued that Braverman is "conflating Hamas with all Palestinian people. That's like saying all Irish people are members of the IRA.”

“More hatred stirring from this vile woman.”

Some like Mizanur Rahman, a Commissioner of Bangladesh Securities & Exchange Commission hit out at Braverman's record in UK politics.

Rahman wrote it is "not surprising given her record in the U.K. parliament denigrating & dehumanising international migrants to the U.K. & Europe."

Academic Marc Owen Jones, who explores digital authoritarianism also took aim at what he sees as the curtailment of civil liberties for those wishing to wave a Palestinian flag.

He described the proposed measures as "loose, vague, hard-to-enforce suggestions are clear attacks on civil society. And of course, no mention of waving Israeli flags in 'support of Apartheid'”.

In a letter published on Tuesday to the Chief Constables of England and Wales amid an escalation in the Israel-Palestine conflict, Braverman outlined actions she argued potentially constitute public order offenses - from the targeting of Jewish communities, waving Palestinian or Hamas symbols and chants potentially regarded as anti-Israeli.

Braverman's letter also condemned Hamas incursion into Israel, offering solidarity to Jewish communities in the UK and Israel amid what she said were measures “to strengthen the security of Jewish communities.”

She also called on authorities to use the "full force of the law" against those demonstrating or displaying support for Hamas and attempting to “harass and intimidate British Jews.”

Braverman, who is a member of UK Conservative Party, wrote in her letter that “Of course, it is not just explicit pro-Hamas symbols and chants that are cause for concern. I would encourage police to consider whether chants such as “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” should be understood as an expression of a violent desire to see Israel erased from the world, and whether its use in certain contexts may amount to a racially aggravated section 5 public order offence.”

Following the escalations in the Israel-Palestine conflict, pro-Palestinian supporters chanted the political slogan “From the river to the sea” outside the Israeli Embassy.

However the slogan is typically regarded as the desire to see a unified Palestinian state, spanning from the River Jordan to the Mediterranean Sea.

In the UK, acts of solidarity have taken place for those killed in Israel and by those championing Palestinian rights.

Rights Group, International Council of Indian Muslims (ICIM), which encompasses a global coalition of leaders, civil society advocates and academics, called the measures "Disgusting! The English have hit 'free speech' for a six with this letter from Suella Braverman".