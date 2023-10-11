WORLD
3 MIN READ
Social media platforms should remove 'pro-Hamas content' or face heavy fines: EU
"The Commission will fully apply the DSA (Digital Services Act) and monitor the full implementation of the TCO. The Commission urges online platforms to fully comply with EU rules," says an official.
Social media platforms should remove 'pro-Hamas content' or face heavy fines: EU
On Tuesday, EU industry chief Thierry Breton told Elon Musk to curb disinformation on his messaging platform X. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
October 11, 2023

The European Union has expanded its warning that tech companies must remove "pro-Hamas" content from their platforms, or face legal penalties.

Following Hamas fighters' operation on Israel, social media firms have seen a surge in misinformation related to the conflict, including doctored images and mislabelled videos, alongside images of graphic violence.

On Tuesday, EU industry chief Thierry Breton told Elon Musk to curb disinformation on his messaging platform X, warning it was being used to disseminate illegal content and false information in the wake of recent violence in the Middle East.

Breton issued a similar warning to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday, urging the company to ensure strict compliance with European law.

Now, the European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, has sought to remind all social media companies they are legally required to prevent the spread of harmful content related to Hamas.

RECOMMENDED

Fine worth up to 6% of global turnover

“Content circulating online that can be associated to Hamas qualifies as terrorist content is illegal, and needs to be removed under both the DSA (Digital Services Act) and TCO (Terrorist Content Online) Regulation,” a Commission spokesperson said.

“The Commission will fully apply the DSA and monitor the full implementation of the TCO. The Commission urges online platforms to fully comply with EU rules.”

The recently implemented DSA requires large online platforms, including X and Meta’s Facebook, to remove illegal content and to take measures to tackle the risks to public security and civic discourse.

Any firm found in breach of the DSA faces a fine worth up to 6 percent of global turnover, and repeat offenders could even be banned from operating in Europe altogether.

RelatedIsrael's Netanyahu forms 'emergency government', appoints war cabinet
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies