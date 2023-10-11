Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Jordan’s King Abdullah II have discussed steps that can be taken at both the regional and global levels to address the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In a phone call, the leaders also discussed humanitarian issues in the region, as well as how to achieve peace, said a statement on Wednesday by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

During the call, Erdogan expressed the need to be on alert for the possibility of conflicts spreading in the region.

Erdogan also underlined Türkiye’s readiness to provide all kinds of support, including mediation, to end the conflict.

In a dramatic escalation of Mideast tensions, Israeli forces have launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against the Gaza, a response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.