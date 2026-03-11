Israel and Iran exchanged fire early on Wednesday as Tehran kept up its pressure on the region's oil industry, hitting a ship in the Strait of Hormuz and targeting infrastructure as concerns grew of a global energy crisis.

Iran has effectively stopped shipping traffic through the narrow strait off its coast, through which about a fifth of the world's oil is shipped from the Gulf towards the Indian Ocean. It has also been targeting oil fields and refineries in Gulf Arab nations as part of a strategy that appeared to be aimed at generating enough global economic pain to pressure the United States and Israel to end their war.

Early on Wednesday, Kuwait said its defences had downed eight Iranian drones over the oil-rich nation, and Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted five drones heading towards the kingdom's vast Shaybah oil field. A projectile hit a container ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Strait of Hormuz.

Israel, which launched the war with the United States on February 28, said it had begun a new wave of attacks on Tehran, following multiple strikes the day before that residents described as some of the heaviest during the war. Explosions were also heard in Beirut and in southern Lebanon after Israel said it had started a new attack on targets related to Hezbollah.

Iran launches multiple salvoes at Israel and Gulf Arab nations

Israel warned of three Iranian attacks across the country early on Wednesday, with sirens heard in Tel Aviv and elsewhere, but no immediate reports of casualties.

In addition to targeting Saudi Arabia's oil fields, the kingdom's defence ministry said it had destroyed six ballistic missiles launched towards Prince Sultan Air Base, a major US- and Saudi-operated air facility in eastern Saudi Arabia. The ministry also said it intercepted and destroyed two drones over Hafar al-Batin, a major city in the eastern province.

In the Strait of Hormuz, Iran hit a container ship with a projectile off Ras al-Khaimah, the UAE’s northern-most emirate on the strait, according to a monitoring site run by the British military.

It said the “extent of the damage is currently unknown but under investigation by the crew.”

The United Arab Emirates said early on Wednesday that its air defences were working to intercept incoming Iranian fire. The wealthy Gulf nation — home to the business and travel hub of Dubai — said Iranian attacks have killed six people and wounded 122 others there.