Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed the latest developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman separately.

Erdogan and Tebboune discussed in detail the worrying process of recent events on Wednesday, marked by the Israeli-Palestian conflict, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

The Turkish leader said the goal was to end the tensions in the region without it spilling over into other countries and to reach a just peace through negotiations.

Pointing to Türkiye's "sincere and peaceful efforts," he added that support from the international community, particularly from regional countries, was also expected.

In a separate phone call with bin Salman, Erdogan said Türkiye was working to deliver aid to innocent civilians affected by the ongoing attacks.

He underlined that the bombing of civilian settlements was unacceptable, emphasising the importance of constructive messages from regional countries to end the fighting.