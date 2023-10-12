Thursday, October 12, 2023

Twenty-five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike on a house in Jabalia camp in northern Gaza, Hamas media reported.

Israeli forces have launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against Gaza, a response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.

The conflict began when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood against Israel, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air.

Hamas said the attack was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers' growing violence against Palestinians.

1926 GMT — Canada supports Israeli right to defence under international law : Trudeau

Canada supports Israel's right to defend itself in accordance with international law, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said, condemning Palestinian group Hamas for taking hostages during its operation last weekend.

Trudeau though side-stepped questions about whether Israel's decision to seal off Gaza and cut off water and power supplies to the enclave was justified.

1921 GMT — Gaza residents must 'remain on their land': Egypt's Sisi

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el Sisi has said that Gaza residents must "stay steadfast and remain on their land", amid calls for Cairo to allow safe passage for civilians stuck in Gaza.

Egypt is committed to ensuring the delivery "of aid, both medical and humanitarian at this difficult time", Sisi said, affirming Cairo's "firm position" of ensuring Palestinians' "legitimate rights".

But he stressed, in a speech at a military ceremony, that Gazans must "stay steadfast and remain on their land".

1844 GMT — Israel's parliament approves national unity government

Israel's parliament has approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's emergency unity government, including a number of centrist opposition lawmakers, to display its determination to fight the war with Hamas in Gaza.

The government, approved after Saturday's attack by Hamas that governs Gaza, underlines the suspension of normal political rules during one of the most serious crises in Israel's history.

"This is a war for our home, it must end with one thing - in total victory, and the crushing and elimination of Hamas," Netanyahu told parliament, calling Oct. 7 "the most horrible day for Jewish people since the Holocaust."

1744 GMT — US to arrange flights to help citizens leave Israel: White House

The White House has said it was working to organize charter flights to help US citizens leave Israel as the number of confirmed American dead in the war with Hamas rose to 27.

"Beginning tomorrow, (the) United States government will arrange charter flights to provide transportation from Israel to sites in Europe," said White House national security spokesman John Kirby, adding that officials were "still working through some of the details."

"We can now update the number of Americans that we know have been killed to 27 and the number of unaccounted for stands today at 14, " Kirby said.

1626 GMT — G7 finance leaders condemn Hamas attacks on Israel

"We unequivocally condemn the recent terror attacks by Hamas on the State of Israel and express our solidarity with the Israeli people," the G7 finance ministers and central bank governors said in a joint communique after meeting on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual gathering in Morocco.

1626 GMT — Lebanon to file protest against Israel at UNSC: caretaker PM

Lebanon will lodge an urgent protest against Israel at the United Nations Security Council, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has said.

"Lebanon is in the eye of the storm, feels deep concern over what is happening at its southern border, which is a result of repeated Israeli provocations and repeated Israeli violations of UN Resolution 1701," Mikati added in a statement.

1606 GMT — Israel opposition leader accuses govt of 'unpardonable failure'

Opposition leader Yair Lapid has accused the Israeli government of "unpardonable failure" for not preventing the weekend attack by Hamas that killed more than 1,200 people in Israel.

"Saturday's failure is unpardonable," Lapid said in a televised address, adding that he would not join the emergency government announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with his rival Benny Gantz.

1606 GMT — Türkiye strives to find solution for Israel-Palestine conflict: Parliament speaker

Ankara is making efforts to find a solution to the tension between Israel and Palestine, Turkish parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus has said.

"Türkiye has been trying to make a great contribution from the beginning to resolve the tension between Israel and Palestine so that civilian casualties and bloodshed of innocent people could be avoided," Kurtulmus said at a general debate in the parliament on the conflict.

Türkiye has been taking "very serious" steps and holding diplomatic contacts to establish a cease-fire so that the people of Gaza can breathe, he added.

1559 GMT — Blinken to visit Qatar to discuss Hamas: US official

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Doha later this week to discuss Hamas with Qatari leaders.

"Tomorrow, Secretary Blinken will travel to Qatar to meet with senior officials there," a US official said Thursday.

A source with knowledge of the visit told AFP that Blinken's discussions would "focus on joint Qatari-US efforts to secure the release of hostages and de-escalate".

1551 GMT — Palestinian death toll tops 1,400

The Palestinian death toll has risen to 1,417, including 447 children and 248 women, from a massive Israeli air campaign against Gaza, the Health Ministry said.

At least 6,268 people were injured in the bombardment since Saturday, including 1,531 children and 932 women, according to a statement.

Ten medics were also killed in Israeli attacks, said the ministry.

1551 GMT — Germany’s Scholz praises Qatar for mediation efforts in conflict

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has thanked Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for his country’s mediation efforts in the conflict between Hamas and Israel.

The two leaders discussed the situation in the Middle East and the fate of hostages held by Hamas during their meeting in Berlin, Scholz’s spokesman said in a statement.

1548 GMT — Egypt urges Israel to halt air strikes on Rafah border crossing

Egypt has urged Israel to avoid attacking the Rafah border crossing with Gaza to allow for repairs and restoration after Israeli air strikes affected operations on the Palestinian side.

"Rafah border crossing is open and has not been closed since the start of the ongoing escalation," a Foreign Ministry spokesperson wrote on X.

"However, its facilities on the Palestinian side have been destroyed due to Israeli airstrikes, which affected its operations."

1539GMT — France bans pro-Palestinian protests

France has said it was banning all pro-Palestinian demonstrations, on the grounds such protests threaten "public order."

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a note to regional prefects that the demonstrations "are likely to generate disturbances to public order", adding that organisers should face arrest.

1525 GMT —Israel’s army chief vows Gaza 'will never be the same again'

Israeli Army Chief of Staff Herzl Halevi has vowed to launch a long and decisive attack on Gaza, saying the territory “will never be the same again.”

The Israeli attack “will take time and will require a cool head,” Halevi said in a speech to his soldiers.

The top military official pledged that the Israeli army will be creating "a new reality in Gaza" for the security of the lives of Israeli citizens.

1522 GMT — Türkiye ready to mediate between Israel, Palestine: Erdogan

Türkiye stands ready to take peaceful steps towards ending in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian clashes as soon as possible, including mediation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told Scholz.

In a phone call, Erdogan and Scholz exchanged views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which are a matter of concern both regionally and globally, and efforts to find solutions to humanitarian crises, according to the statement issued by Türkiye’s Communication Directorate.

President Erdogan emphasised that the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem within the 1967 borders would be crucial for a lasting solution to the issue, according to the statement.

1513 GMT — Abbas urges 'immediate end to aggression' against Palestinians

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas has called for "an immediate end to the comprehensive aggression against the Palestinian people", his office said following a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah II.

In his first public remarks since early Saturday, Abbas rejected "practices related to killing civilians or abusing them on both sides", according to a statement.

The two leaders met in Amman and discussed "ways to stop the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and deliver aid and relief" to besieged Gaza, the statement said.

They called for steps to prevent a deterioration in the Gaza crisis and they condemned what they called Israel's "collective punishment" of Palestinians.

1510 GMT — Palestinian issue is core of Middle East conflict: China's Wang Yi

China's top diplomat and foreign minister Wang Yi has said the Palestinian issue is the core of the Middle East conflict, and that crux of the matter was that "justice" had been denied to the Palestinian people.

Wang made the remarks in a phone call with Celso Amorim, the top adviser to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Wang also said China opposed acts that harm civilians and condemned violations of international law, according to a statement posted on Beijing's foreign ministry website.

1502 GMT — EU warns TikTok over 'illegal content and disinformation'

The EU's top tech enforcer, Commissioner Thierry Breton, has warned TikTok over "illegal content and disinformation" on its platform.

The alert, and a demand that Chinese-owned TikTok respond within 24 hours with details on how it is curbing online disinformation, mirrored similar warnings Breton issued this week to X, formerly Twitter, and Facebook parent Meta.

"Given that your platform is extensively used by children and teenagers, you have a particular obligation to protect them from violent content depicting hostage-taking and other graphic videos which are reportedly widely circulating on your platform, without appropriate safeguards," Breton said in a letter to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.

1458 GMT — UN agency warns food, fresh water rapidly running out in Gaza

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that crucial supplies were running dangerously low in Gaza after Israel imposed a total blockade on the occupied territory.

"It's a dire situation in the Gaza Strip that we're seeing evolve with food and water being in limited supply and quickly running out," said Brian Lander, the deputy head of emergencies at WFP, which is based in Rome.

"WFP is on the ground and is responding and we're providing food to thousands of people that have sought shelter in schools and elsewhere across the territory. But we're going to run out very soon," he told Reuters TV.

1454 GMT— Israel hits Gaza with 4,000 tonnes of explosives so far: army

The Israeli army has bombarded Palestine's Gaza with approximately 6,000 bombs containing a total of 4,000 tonnes of explosives since Saturday.

"Approximately 6,000 bombs have been dropped on the Gaza Strip with a total weight of 4,000 tonnes," the army said in a statement.

More than 1,350 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza as Israel has levelled entire city blocks and destroyed thousands of buildings.

1451 GMT — China 'deeply concerned' about conflict, calls for a ceasefire

China has said it was "deeply concerned" about the escalating conflict during a call with an Israeli official, Beijing's foreign ministry said.

"China is deeply concerned about the escalating tension and violence between Israel and Palestine, (and) is saddened by the civilian casualties caused by the conflict," Middle East envoy Zhai Jun told Israeli Foreign Ministry official Rafael Harpaz, according to a ministry statement.

Beijing "condemns the harm to innocent civilians and calls for a ceasefire and an end to violence as early as possible, as well as the resumption of peace talks based on a two-state solution to enhance the confidence of the people on both sides in achieving peace," Zhai said.

1450 GMT — US says no 'conditions' on use of military support to Israel

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has said that Washington did not put any conditions on the way Israel can use the weapons it provides for fighting Hamas.

"We have not placed any conditions on the provision of this equipment," Austin said, after a meeting of NATO ministers in Brussels.

"This is a professional military, led by professional leadership, and we would hope and expect that they would do the right things in the prosecution of their campaign."

1449 GMT — Gaza to turn into ‘mass grave’ if aid further delayed: Official

The head of the government media office in Gaza has warned of a humanitarian catastrophe in the Palestinian enclave, saying it would turn into a “mass grave” if response to distress calls is delayed.

"Gaza has entered a dangerous turn, and is witnessing deterioration in all its services and living conditions" after Israel cut off water and electricity supply, Salama Ma’rouf told Anadolu Agency.

He said: "Israel is working to wipe out entire residential neighbourhoods, forcibly displace hundreds of thousands of citizens from their homes, and annihilate entire families by bombing their homes over their heads."

1349 GMT — German foreign minister to visit Israel Friday: official

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will travel to Israel, a spokesman for her ministry has said.

Baerbock would make the "solidarity visit" to Israel as part of her efforts at "crisis diplomacy", the spokesman said on Thursday.

The visit comes the day after Baerbock held talks in Berlin with the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, seen as a potential broker in the conflict.

1320 GMT — Israel's El Al to operate rare Sabbath flights for soldiers abroad

Israeli flag carrier has announced it would operate "special flights" to bring back reserve soldiers on the Jewish day of rest, a rare move for El Al.

"El Al will operate special flights from New York and Bangkok on Friday" to retrieve reservists, rescuers, medics and members of the security forces "whose arrival into the country is vital," Israel's national carrier said in a statement.

The flights, which are expected to land at Ben Gurion airport after the start of the Sabbath on Friday evening, would be free of charge and financed by the airline along with "major US financial institutions", it added without elaborating.

1314 GMT — Israel-Hamas war a 'new cloud' over world economy: IMF

The war between Israel and Hamas has cast a shadow over the IMF-World Bank annual meetings in Morocco, with warnings that it has darkened the outlook for an already sluggish global economy.

Speaking at a press conference in Marrakesh, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the International Monetary Fund was "very closely monitoring how the situation evolves" and how it is affecting oil markets.

She said it was "too early" to assess the impact of the conflict, but "this is a new cloud on not the sunniest horizon for the world economy — new cloud, darkening this horizon."

1304 GMT — India reiterates backing for independent Palestine

India considers the weekend operation by Hamas fighters in Israel a "terrorist attack", a spokesperson for the country's foreign ministry has said, while reiterating its longstanding position for an independent Palestine.

"India has always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine living within secure and recognised borders, side-by-side at peace with Israel," spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a weekly briefing.

1251 GMT — NATO urges Israel to keep Gaza response in proportion

NATO countries have told Israel's defence minister they stood by Israel after the attack by Hamas, but urged his forces to respond with "proportionality".

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant briefed counterparts from the US-led military alliance via videolink as his country continues to bombard Gaza.