TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye holding negotiations over Israeli civilians in Hamas detention
President Erdogan increases Türkiye's diplomatic efforts in securing release of Israeli civilians from besieged Gaza as Hamas frees a woman and her two children in first release of Israelis detained by the Palestinian fighters.
Türkiye holding negotiations over Israeli civilians in Hamas detention
"We are ready to do everything in our power, including mediation and fair arbitration," says Erdogan.  / Photo: AA / AA
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
October 11, 2023

Türkiye has been pushing for mediating negotiations over civilian detainees held in besieged Gaza under a process being overseen by relevant institutions on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's orders, officials and local media said.

"They are negotiating to secure the release of the hostages," an official source told the AFP news agency on Wednesday, confirming a report by the private TV channel Haberturk.

"We are ready to do everything in our power, including mediation and fair arbitration to end the conflict quickly," Anadolu Agency quoted Erdogan as saying.

On Wednesday, Erdogan spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune and Jordanian King Abdullah II as part of Ankara's efforts to de-escalate the situation between Palestine and Israel.

The Turkish leader said the goal was to end the tensions in the region without spilling over into other countries and to reach a just peace through negotiations.

Pointing to Türkiye's "sincere and peaceful efforts," he added that support from the international community, particularly from regional countries, was also expected.

RelatedLive blog: Hamas frees Israeli settler, her two children from captivity
RECOMMENDED

Two-state solution

Ankara strongly supports a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, including the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

"I would like to underline that a lasting peace and calm can only come to the region with the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, whose legitimacy is based on UN resolutions, with 1967 borders and geographical integrity, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and with its recognition by the whole world," Erdogan said earlier.

"Looking for a way other than this, pursuing other enthusiasms, only means more destruction, more tears and loss of life," he said.

Türkiye will not accept any steps or measures that fail to respect the sanctity of Jerusalem, which contains the holy places of three faiths, and the status of Haram al Sharif, which includes the Al Aqsa Mosque, Erdogan stressed.

The ongoing fight between Palestinian resistance groups and Israel has killed 1,200 Israelis and 1,000 Palestinians, and displaced tens of thousands amid relentless Israeli bombing and artillery fire.

RelatedTürkiye's Erdogan, Jordan’s Abdullah II discuss Israel-Palestine conflict
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast