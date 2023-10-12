WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN agency seeks $104M in urgent Gaza aid as humanitarian crisis deepens
The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency says it aims to support up to 250,000 people with immediate food, health, shelter, and protection needs.
UN agency seeks $104M in urgent Gaza aid as humanitarian crisis deepens
Women and children have faced the brunt of Israel's nonstop bombardment of the besieged enclave in the past few days. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
October 12, 2023

The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency has said it was seeking $104 million for life-saving aid to Gaza, which has been pounded by Israeli reprisal strikes following attacks by Hamas against Israel.

"UNRWA is urgently seeking $104 million to enable its multi-sectoral humanitarian response over the coming 90 days," the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said on Wednesday.

"The requested funds will cover the urgent immediate food, non-food, health, shelter and protection needs of up to 250,000 persons seeking safety in UNRWA shelters across the ravaged Gaza and another 250,000 Palestine refugees within the community."

UNRWA, which was already facing financial difficulties, said it had enough funding to continue its regular services, including education, healthcare and social protection, across the region until the end of October.

"To keep our life-saving work in Gaza and throughout the region ongoing and to remain a lifeline for millions of Palestine Refugees across the region, I appeal to UNRWA 's donors and partners to scale up their financial support," said Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of UNRWA.

RelatedLive blog: Gaza death toll at 1,200; more than 338,000 flee homes
RECOMMENDED

Shrinking resources

In January, the UN agency had appealed for $1.6 billion in funding, warning it was struggling to fulfil its mandate due to spiralling costs and shrinking resources.

Established in 1949 following the first Arab-Israeli war, UNRWA provides public services including schooling, primary healthcare and humanitarian aid in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

RelatedSocial media platforms should remove 'pro-Hamas content' or face heavy fines: EU
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies