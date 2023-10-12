Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the situation in Palestine in their first phone call since the two countries restored ties in March after seven years.

Mohammad Jamshidi, Raisi's deputy chief of staff for political affairs, said in a statement on X that the two "agreed on the need to end war crimes against Palestine."

"Islamic unity was stressed, and both believed the (Israeli) regime's crimes and the US green light would cause destructive insecurity for the regime and (its) backers," he said.

Jamshidi said the call lasted 45 minutes.

Iran and Saudi Arabia restored diplomatic ties in March after a seven-year hiatus following marathon two-year talks brokered by Iraq, Oman and China.

Related Iran, Sudan agree to restore diplomatic ties after seven years

"Legitimate defence"

Raisi held separate phone calls on Sunday with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad Nakhalah in which he reaffirmed Iran's support for the Al Aqsa Flood operation.