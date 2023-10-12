WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli settlers gun down Palestinian father-son in occupied West Bank
Residents said armed settlers have rampaged through villages and hurled stones at passing Palestinian cars after the unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel.
Israeli settlers gun down Palestinian father-son in occupied West Bank
Israeli border police near Nablus in Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
October 12, 2023

Two Palestinians were killed in the occupied West Bank when Israeli settlers sprayed bullets at a funeral for three Palestinians who had been killed in a settler attack the day before, the Palestinian Health Ministry has said.

Footage showed Jewish settlers in their cars swerving into the funeral procession and cutting off the road to the village of Qusra, south of Nablus, before stopping and opening fire.

Health authorities identified the two men killed as a father and son: 62-year-old Ibrahim al Wadi, a local official in the Fatah party, and 25-year-old Ahmed al Wadi, an off-duty Palestinian security officer.

Residents near the northern occupied West Bank city of Nablus and north of Ramallah reported that armed settlers have rampaged through villages and hurled stones at passing Palestinian cars since the unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel on Saturday.

RelatedNATO urges Israel to show 'proportionality' in Gaza strikes

Israeli army raids Jenin

Separately, the Israeli army on Thursday raided the city of Jenin in the north of the occupied West Bank.

“A large Israeli military force entered the city of Jenin from several points,” witnesses told the Anadolu news agency.

Palestinian youth tried to prevent the raid, however, the Israeli Army responded with live and rubber bullets, witnesses added.

RECOMMENDED

The Israeli forces detained Khaled al Hajj, a Hamas member, before leaving the city.

One person was injured during the raid, according to information received from the Ibn Sina hospital in the region.

RelatedIsrael's 'collective punishment' in Gaza amounts to war crimes: UN experts

'Do not travel'

The US on Wednesday raised the travel warning for Israel and the West Bank to Level 3, urging its citizens to reconsider travelling to those places.

“Updated given the current security situation including increased travel restrictions for U.S. government employees,” a State Department statement said.

“Violence can occur in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza without warning. There has been a marked increase in demonstrations throughout Israel, some with little or no warning,” the statement said.

“The Travel Advisory for Gaza remains Level 4 – Do Not Travel,” it added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies