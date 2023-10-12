WORLD
Israeli forces prepare 'ground manoeuvre', await political decision: army
Israel's assault is targeting senior leaders of Hamas, the army spokesperson claims, including the group's chief in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.
Israel's air campaign has also so far left at least 1,354 people killed in Gaza, according to the latest toll from Gaza Health Ministry. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Meryem Demirhan
October 12, 2023

The Israeli army has said it was preparing for a ground assault on Hamas in Palestine's Gaza but that the country's political leaders had not yet taken a decision.

It said on Thursday the military's campaign against the Hamas fighters was also aimed at "taking out" the group's senior leadership including top government officials.

"We are waiting to see what our political leadership decides about a potential ground" incursion, army spokesperson Richard Hecht told journalists.

"This has not been decided yet... But we are preparing for a ground manoeuvre if it is decided."

Israel's assault is targeting senior leaders of Hamas, Hecht said, including the group's chief in besieged Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.

"We are preparing ourselves for the next stages of war... to prepare for multiple operative contingency plans," Hecht said.

He said the possible operation "could be from the air, it could be combined from the sea (and) air".

'Complete siege'

In a separate briefing to reporters, chief military spokesperson Daniel Hagari reiterated the army's plans against the Hamas.

"We are crushing Hamas' ability to function as sovereign," Hagari said.

"It is already failing to run Gaza in some areas," he continued, adding that they would continue to target the group until it is no longer able to rule "in all of Gaza".

On Thursday, Israel and Hamas traded more fire, several air strikes targeting two Palestinian refugee camps in besieged Gaza.

"Whoever approaches the fence will be killed," Hagari said.

Israel has also imposed a "complete siege" on the Palestinian territory, cutting off electricity, water and fuel supplies into Gaza.

Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz said earlier on Thursday that the supplies would not be resumed until Hamas militants free all the hostages held in Gaza.

Air strikes

The army has deployed tens of thousands of troops to the border with Gaza as it continues a withering air campaign it says targets Hamas infrastructure, commanders and operating centres in the enclave.

Israel's air campaign has also so far left at least 1,354 people killed in Gaza , according to the latest toll from Gaza health ministry.

The air strikes came in response to a surprise air, land and sea operation on Saturday by Hamas fighters that left more than 1,200 people killed in Israel.

Until now Hamas has fired more than 5,000 rockets at Israel, according to the army.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
