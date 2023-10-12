WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN warns food, fresh water rapidly running out in Gaza amid Israeli siege
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) says it is working on the ground to provide aid, but their resources are depleting rapidly.
UN warns food, fresh water rapidly running out in Gaza amid Israeli siege
Israel announced a total siege on Gaza earlier this week, blocking the entry of food, fuel and water into the coastal territory / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
October 12, 2023

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that crucial supplies were running dangerously low in Gaza after Israel imposed a total blockade on the territory following Hamas attacks.

"It's a dire situation in the Gaza [Strip] that we're seeing evolve with food and water being in limited supply and quickly running out," said Brian Lander on Thursday, the deputy head of emergencies at WFP, which is based in Rome.

"WFP is on the ground and is responding and we're providing food to thousands of people that have sought shelter in schools and elsewhere across the territory. But we're going to run out very soon," he told Reuters TV.

Israel has announced a total siege on Gaza on Monday, blocking the entry of food, fuel and water into the coastal territory and shuttering all crossing points following Hamas's weekend rampage that killed more than 1,300 people.

RelatedIsrael's 'collective punishment' in Gaza amounts to war crimes: UN experts

Efforts to secure humanitarian corridor

The International Committee of the Red Cross (IRCRC) said on Thursday that fuel for hospital generators in Gaza would run out shortly, adding that its stocks of aid and medicine within Gaza were stranded for want of safe passage.

Besides sealing the border, the Israeli military has also launched massive air attacks on the enclave, forcing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to flee their homes.

RECOMMENDED

"The people that are seeking shelter and striving to survive in this environment are only going to get into worse and worse situations as time goes on," Lander said.

He urged both Israel and Egypt to create secure corridors for the WFP to be able to bring supplies into Gaza and to make sure UN staff could work safely in the area.

"We've seen a number of sites that are considered humanitarian, or clinics and schools that have been hit by the strikes. So, we again, we are calling on the parties to the conflict to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law," he said.

In normal times, the UN agency provides direct food assistance to some 350,000 Palestinians monthly, while also offering aid to nearly 1 million people in cooperation with other humanitarian partners via cash transfers.

In a 2023 report, UN agencies estimated that 58 percent of Gaza residents required humanitarian assistance with 29 percent of Gaza households living in extreme or catastrophic conditions compared with 10 percent in 2022.

RelatedSeveral UN, aid group workers killed in ruthless Israeli strikes on Gaza
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies