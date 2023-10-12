Ankara is making efforts to find a solution to the tension between Israel and Palestine, which over the weekend escalated into a deadly conflict, Turkish parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus has said.

"Türkiye has been trying to make a great contribution from the beginning to resolve the tension ... so that civilian casualties and bloodshed of innocent people could be avoided," Kurtulmus said on Thursday at a general debate in the parliament on the conflict.

Ankara has been taking "very serious" steps and holding diplomatic contacts to establish a cease-fire so that the people of Gaza can breathe, Kurtulmus said.

Further continuation of this tension will "ignite new regional and global conflicts," he stressed.

"I would like to express that we, as Türkiye, are ready to fulfil all our duties to establish a fair and equitable peace within the framework of the understanding on the axis of peace, trust and stability to prevent the expansion of the war," Kurtulmus said.

Earlier, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye was ready to undertake any kind of mediator role, including prisoner exchanges.

