The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s Israel visit on Thursday and his joint comments with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Hamas and Palestinian supporters have underscored their colonial mindset.

Both Blinken and Netanyahu talked about having “moral clarity” in the bombardment that Israeli jets are carrying out on Gaza in which hundreds of Palestinians have been killed and more than 300,000 displaced.

They accused Hamas and its supporters - be it Palestinians or anyone else from across the world - as “enemy of civilisation”, a label which has long been used by Western colonial powers to dehumanise indigenous communities they decimated in the US and elsewhere.

Experts have pointed out that what underlies this mindset is a belief that non-Western communities need to be ‘civilised’ by greater powers.

What their statement implies is that Palestinians and their supporters protesting the killing of civilians in Gaza need to be civilised by the Israeli occupation forces and its allies in the US.

The choice of words must not have escaped anyone who remembers how the US officials drum up rhetoric before launching a war in another country.

Blinken and Netanyahu called Hamas ‘evil’, taking a page from how the former US President George W. Bush referred to the invasion of Iraq as a fight between good and evil and lied about weapons of mass destruction.

While US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, who initially supported the invasion of Iraq, was a critic of Bush’s Middle East policy, he appeared to be on the same page with the Republican leader as he described Hamas resistance against Israel as an “act of sheer evil”.

This rhetoric related to being an enemy of civilisation and war of good versus evil has been used by not only Biden, Blinken and Netanyahu but also European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who is from Germany, whose dark Nazi past became the reason for the creation of Israeli state in Palestine.

“It is an ancient evil, which reminds us of the darkest past and shocks all of us to the core," said the European Commission President on Wednesday. Again, a top Western leader is talking about not only evil but also “an ancient evil”, a phrase that Christians used against Muslim empires.