Rescuers lifted a cement block and pulled the lifeless body of a Palestinian from the rubble of a residential building destroyed by Israeli air strikes on Gaza.

"Why? We did nothing, oh God," screamed a weeping young man as his relative was wrapped in a shroud and carried away on a stretcher as fighting triggered by Hamas's attack on Israel raged for a sixth day.

Palestine's Gaza has been under heavy bombardment since Saturday when the group's fighters crossed into Israel and killed more then 1,200 civilians and soldiers

Israeli shelling and air strikes on Gaza have killed more than 1,417, including 447 children and 248 women, according to Palestinian health officials.

On the opposite side of Shati, Gaza's largest refugee camp, another cry let out: "Come! He's still alive".

Rescuers rushed to remove the debris around a hand rising from the rubble, eventually managing to free the trapped man.

With blood dripping down his head, he was taken by the volunteers to nearby ambulances who had come to retrieve Palestinians - dead or alive - caught in the crossfire.

Destruction

Palestine's Gaza, which has endured multiple brutal wars with Israel, is under "total siege" after Israel cut off access to water, electricity and fuel.

Day and night, there has been no let up in the thundering of explosions and buzzing of drones in the densely populated besieged city, which is home to 2.4 million people -- half of them children.

AFP journalists witnessed Israeli warplanes carrying out dozens of strikes on Shati, the crowded refugee camp, within the span of half an hour on Thursday morning.

A four-year-old child cried as his father scrambled to pull him from under the rubble.

"Daddy, where is my mom and my siblings?" the boy screamed, covered in dust and bleeding from multiple wounds on his tiny body.

Jamal al-Masri, owner of one of the destroyed homes, said the attack took his family by surprise.

"We were asleep. Suddenly, the entire neighbourhood came under the occupier's bombs. My house, my brother's house, my family's house, and several neighbours' houses were completely destroyed," he told AFP.