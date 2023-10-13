International cricket's fiercest rivals — India and Pakistan — will come face to face at the sport's biggest stadium in Ahmedabad, India on Saturday [October 14] for a game that promises to light up the ICC World Cup.

The hotly-anticipated World Cup game will be played in front of a packed Narendra Modi Stadium which has a capacity to hold more than 130,000 fans.

Hundreds of millions more would be following it on their screens all over the globe making it one of the most watched spectacles in the sporting world, perhaps almost in the league of a FIFA World Cup final.

This is the first time in seven years that Pakistan would be playing on Indian soil as relations between the two South Asian nations remain tense primarily over the dispute of Kashmir — a Himalayan Muslim-majority territory both countries rule in parts but claim in entirety.

India last toured Pakistan 16 years ago. The two teams now only meet in multi-team contests like the ongoing 10-nation World Cup. Pakistan-India games on the cricket field have always been major draws and have, in recent decades, become money-spinners.

There have been reports that for Saturday's game, some tickets are being sold for USD 300,000 each.

Twelve years ago, a star-studded Pakistan cricket team landed in India to play the ICC World Cup semi-final against the hosts at Mohali.

Led by flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi, the Pakistan team was brimming with world-class players and had swaggered into the last-four after thrashing the West Indies by 10 wickets in a one-sided quarter-final in Dhaka.

But the Pakistanis squandered a seemingly winning position to lose the game, watched by both nations' prime ministers, by 29 runs. It was their fifth straight loss to India in a World Cup match.

Pakistan went on to lose World Cup games against their arch-rivals in 2015 [Australia/New Zealand] and 2019 [England], continuing their losing spree against India which began at the 1992 World Cup Down Under.

Incidentally, they went on to win the coveted title that year.

This Saturday, Pakistan will be looking to end the World Cup jinx by beating hot favourites India in Ahmedabad, fully aware that such a result would boost their hopes of winning the World Cup by leaps and bounds.

India, meanwhile, would be gunning for an eighth straight World Cup win against their old rivals in front of home fans.

The Indians were triumphant when the World Cup was last held in their own backyard in 2011 but they have not won a major international title since that memorable victory.

On paper, India look set to extend their winning run against Pakistan. And it's not just that history is on their side.

Captain Rohit Sharma and his men will take the field against Pakistan following two impressive World Cup wins, including one against 2015 champions Australia.

'It's all about preparation'

Last month, India toyed with Pakistan in a stunning 228-run triumph in an Asia Cup Super-Four game in Colombo.

"The Indians have all their bases covered," former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram told TRT World.

"India is perhaps the most well-balanced team in this tournament. They have prepared a perfect combination with a great batting lineup, quality pace and a wily spin attack fully capable of exploiting the slow pitches in India. They also have a solid backup with a lot of very talented and in-form players on the bench. It is going to take a herculean effort from Pakistan to overcome them," added Wasim, the biggest hero of Pakistan's 1992 World Cup's title-winning triumph.

Wasim's view might appear pessimistic especially to die hard Pakistani fans but he certainly has a point.

In recent times while Indian cricket has taken major strides, Pakistan have mostly been inconsistent. It's not that they have not beaten the Indians in recent years. In the Champions Trophy final in 2017 in England, not many gave Pakistan a chance against the fancied Indians.

But opener Fakhar Zaman smashed a hundred as Pakistan crushed India by 180 runs to win the title. And at the 2021 T20 World Cup, Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan, who hit a match-winning ton in a World Cup game against Sri Lanka last Tuesday, guided them to a massive 10-wicket triumph against India.

However, such wins have been few and far between. And most experts don't give Pakistan much chance against the well-oiled and well-drilled Indians on Saturday.

"It's all about preparations," said Wasim.

"Unlike India, Pakistan isn't well-prepared. It's true that they have won back-to-back games, but those were against weaker sides [the Netherlands and Sri Lanka]. They don't have any backup.

Key fast bowler Naseem Shah's exit from the team due to injury [just before the World Cup] was a big setback. Shaheen Shah Afridi [Pakistan's lead fast bowler] doesn't seem to be at his best. The big problem is that we have no reliable substitutes and that puts a big question mark on Pakistan's chances against India and in this World Cup."

'No continuity'

Both sides have clashed 134 times in One Day International matches. Pakistan hold edge as they have won 73 games, while India have won 56.

Things were very different for Pakistan back in the eighties when Wasim made his debut.

It was Pakistan that enjoyed the upper hand against India, having won memorable games against their rivals, most famously at the 1986 Sharjah final when the legendary Javed Miandad hit a match-winning six off the last delivery.

For years, Pakistan dominated India on the cricket field. Things have changed.

"The Indians have planned well over the years and are now producing match-winners," said Wasim.