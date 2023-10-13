Two groups of hundreds of students at the Columbia University have tensely faced each other in duelling pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations, while university officials blocked public access to the New York City campus as a safety measure.

Supporters of Palestinians held signs on Thursday in a grassy area near a library that read "Free Palestine" and "To Exist is to Resist."

About 30 metres away, students backing Israel held up anti-Palestine posters.

After the Palestinian resistance group Hamas' weekend assault on Israel over what it says was a response to illegal settler violence and storming of Al Aqsa Mosque compound, Israel has bombarded besieged Gaza and plans a ground invasion.

The Israeli death toll had risen to more than 1,300, according to public broadcaster Kan.

Gaza authorities said more than 1,500 Palestinians had been killed, 500 of them children.

Amid the growing conflict, tensions between students on opposite sides of the issue have boiled over in some US college campuses.

There have been reports of harassment and assaults of both pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian students, deepening grief and putting students of all political stripes on high alert.

In a sign of the tensions, some counter-protesters at Columbia shouted angrily at the pro-Palestinian group.

Several masked speakers at the pro-Palestine rally declined to reveal their full names, with one saying they did not feel safe enough on campus to disclose their identity.

Many faulted the university for not expressing more support for Palestinian students and the people of blockaded Gaza.

The campus climate may only become more tense in the coming days. Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas and Hamas has pledged to fight on.

Meanwhile, college administrators are grappling with how to keep campuses secure and denounce the violence in the Middle East without wading too deeply into a supercharged political and historical dispute that affects students personally.