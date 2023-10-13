US President Joe Biden has condemned Donald Trump for describing Hezbollah as "very smart" after the Lebanese group exchanged fire with Israel.

During a campaign speech in Florida on Thursday, Trump also accused the Biden administration of bankrolling Palestinian resistance group Hamas as a result of a prisoner exchange deal with Iran, which has historically supported Hamas and Hezbollah.

Biden said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that "our nation's support for Israel is resolute and unwavering. And the right time to praise the terrorists who seek to destroy them is never."

Trump had made his remarks to supporters in West Palm Beach as he was criticising the White House.

"You know, Hezbollah is very smart. They're all very smart,'" Trump said.

White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said Trump's remarks were "dangerous and unhinged."

Israel also reacted angrily, with Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi in a TV interview saying Trump could "obviously" not be trusted.

"It is shameful that such a person, a former president of the United States, aids propaganda and spreads comments that harm the spirit of IDF [army] fighters and the spirit of Israeli residents," Karhi said.

"We don't need to deal with him or with the nonsense he says."