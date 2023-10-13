Friday, October 13, 2023

1652 GMT — North Korea has delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia in recent weeks for use in Ukraine, the White House said.

"We condemn (North Korea) for providing Russia with this military equipment," White House national security spokesman John Kirby said.

"We will continue to monitor for any additional (North Korean) arms shipments to Russia."

Kirby said that the US believes Kim is seeking sophisticated Russian weapons technologies in return for the munitions to boost North Korea's nuclear program.

The shipments began in early September and arrived in the Russian city of Tikhoretsk October 1, according to information distributed by the Biden administration.

1529 GMT — Netherlands to deliver more Patriot missiles to Ukraine

The Netherlands will deliver more Patriot air defence missiles to Ukraine to help the country defend itself against Russian air strikes during the winter, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.

"This winter, Russia will try to hurt Ukraine as much as possible. So the Netherlands will supply extra Patriot missiles, so that Ukraine can defend itself against Russia's barbaric air strikes," Rutte said following a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Odessa, Ukraine.

Rutte said the Netherlands would also help Ukraine acquire patrol boats to help keep the shipping route for grain exports safe.

1304 GMT — ‘We are working on creating new formats of cooperation in Black Sea': Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that they are working on creating new formats of cooperation in the Black Sea region.

“Currently, we are working on creating new formats of cooperation and strengthening the existing ones in our region – the Black Sea region,” Zelenskyy said in an online address to a meeting of the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) in Sweden.

In this regard, Zelenskyy underlined his recent visit to the Romanian capital Bucharest, where he and his Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis agreed on raising bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership.

Zelenskyy said they are working “effectively” in a trilateral format, which also includes neighboring Moldova, particularly in terms of logistical cooperation for the export of food produced in Ukraine.

1254 GMT — EU hopes to advance talks on using Russian assets for Ukraine

European Union leaders meeting later in October will demand "decisive progress" on using Russian assets frozen by sanctions to help Ukraine, according to their draft statement, addressing a matter that has been stuck for months.

The United States and Britain last month signalled support for an EU plan to tax windfall profits generated by frozen Russian sovereign assets to finance Ukraine as Kiev battles a full-scale Russian offensive that started in February 2022.

Finance ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialised countries meeting in Morocco on Thursday estimated $280 billion worth of such assets had been frozen, and expected more work in the coming months to find legally sound ways of using them to aid Ukraine.

EU members Germany and France are part of the G7 club, where the EU executive European Commission is also represented.

1110 GMT —EU's Borrell says he asked China to influence Russia to stop Ukraine war

The EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said he asked China to use its influence on Russia to stop its war in Ukraine and to renew the Black Sea grain deal.

In a press conference following talks with China's foreign minister Wang Yi in Beijing, Borrell said that until now, there had not been any kind of direct military support to Russia from China.

1044 GMT — Latvia says Russia trying to disrupt border with Ukraine passport ruling

Latvia has said it would close one of its border crossings with Russia next week, after accusing Moscow of trying to create chaos there by funnelling Ukrainian passport holders through the small rural checkpoint.

Latvia's foreign ministry said Russia had issued an order on Thursday saying people with Ukrainian passports could only enter Russian territory through Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport or Latvia's Ventuli crossing point from next week.

The remote outpost of Vientuli - which means "lonely" in Latvian - was too small to cope with such traffic, the government in Riga said late on Thursday.

Diverting all Ukrainians there, would "present tensions on (European Union) border" and "significantly affect public order and pose a threat to national security," the government added in its statement.

Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins said Russia was trying to create problems on the frontier.

1040 GMT — Ukraine invited to observe defence alliance JEF exercises

The Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) defence cooperation between the Nordic and Baltic states, the Netherlands and Great Britain has invited Ukraine to observe its exercises, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said.

"Ukraine has been offered observer status for all JEF's exercises during 2024 and 2025, in order to strengthen their capacity and include their experiences," Kristersson told a press conference at a JEF summit on the Swedish island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea.

