Türkiye advises caution for its citizens near Israeli border in Lebanon
The advisory suggests that citizens exercise caution and, when possible, steer clear of areas south of the Litani River, given the increasing conflicts affecting Lebanon's southern border.
As the conflict intensifies in Gaza, tensions have risen along Israel's border with Lebanon. / Photo: AA Archive / Others
October 13, 2023

Türkiye has warned Turkish citizens living in Lebanon to stay away from areas close to the Israeli border.

Due to the "reflections of the recent developments in Israel and Palestine on the south of Lebanon," Turkish citizens are advised to be cautious and, if possible, to stay away from areas south of the Litani River, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said early Friday in a statement.

The ministry advised citizens to follow the official websites and social media accounts of the Turkish Embassy in Beirut and the Turkish Foreign Ministry for developments.

The statement came as Israel remains on high alert along its northern border against the Lebanese group Hezbollah in Lebanon. At the same time, the Israel-Palestine conflict rages in the besieged Gaza.

The conflict escalated into a humanitarian crisis on October 7 when the Palestinian Hamas group's armed wing, the Al Qassam Brigades, launched Operation Al Aqsa Flood against Israel. This multi-pronged surprise attack included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air.

Hamas said the operation retaliated for storming Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers' growing violence against Palestinians. The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within Gaza.

Israel's response has extended to cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.

As the conflict intensifies in Gaza, tensions have risen along Israel's border with Lebanon. Three Hezbollah members, two Palestinian group Islamic Jihad members and an Israeli officer have been killed in border fighting.

