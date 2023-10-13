Visitors Türkiye have defeated Croatia 1-0 in the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifiers to top Group D.

At Osijek's Opus Arena, Turkish forward Baris Alper Yilmaz scored the winning goal in the 30th minute.

Following a long through ball by Türkiye midfielder Salih Ozcan, Yilmaz chipped the ball over Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic to put the ball into the empty net.

The Croatians seemed nervous as they were not expecting the visitors' lead.

Croatia put all their efforts into the attack in the second half. Croatian forward Dion Drena Beljo made an attempt, but his shot was saved by Türkiye's goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir in the 82nd minute.

After a few minutes, Cakir plunged to save another shot by Beljo.

In the 90th minute, a penalty for Croatia was ruled out after a VAR review by referee Anthony Taylor.