'You are against us': Israeli army attacks TRT journalists on assignment
An Israeli army unit unleashed physical and verbal aggression on a TRT Arabi news crew, despite proper documentation.
TRT Arabi correspondent Muhammad Khairy was attacked by Israeli force while on duty.  Photo: TRT World. / TRT World
Edibe Beyza Caglar

October 13, 2023
October 13, 2023

An Israeli army team attacked a TRT Arabi crew along the Israel-Lebanon border when it was on assignment covering the latest flare-up between Israel and Hamas.

The Israeli force pushed, attempted to hit, used profanity, and threatened to kill the TRT Arabi crew on the spot on Thursday.

TRT Arabi correspondent Muhammad Khairy said that the army personnel attacked him and the crew accompanying him by pushing them and attacking the car, which had a badge indicating that it belonged to a press crew.

Despite prominently displaying press credentials and providing the necessary documentation, the Israeli force disregarded the journalists' status. One of the soldiers went so far as to threaten the reporter with "slaughter."

The TRT Arabi correspondent reported that one of the Israeli soldiers told him, “You are a spy working for Türkiye, and we heard Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s speech yesterday, and you are against us.”

When the reporter replied, "We are journalists and work for an international channel,” the soldier replied, "I don’t care. I heard the Turkish president’s speech.”

The soldier callously dismissed their profession, emphasising his disregard for journalistic freedom. According to Khairy, the soldiers' behaviour was both "horrific and barbaric," compounded by verbal insults and obscene language.

He pointed out that before this attack, a person photographed them, confirming that he obtained a permit to enter through an Israeli checkpoint, which allowed them to enter and photograph.

