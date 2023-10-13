An Israeli army team attacked a TRT Arabi crew along the Israel-Lebanon border when it was on assignment covering the latest flare-up between Israel and Hamas.

The Israeli force pushed, attempted to hit, used profanity, and threatened to kill the TRT Arabi crew on the spot on Thursday.

TRT Arabi correspondent Muhammad Khairy said that the army personnel attacked him and the crew accompanying him by pushing them and attacking the car, which had a badge indicating that it belonged to a press crew.

Despite prominently displaying press credentials and providing the necessary documentation, the Israeli force disregarded the journalists' status. One of the soldiers went so far as to threaten the reporter with "slaughter."

The TRT Arabi correspondent reported that one of the Israeli soldiers told him, “You are a spy working for Türkiye, and we heard Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s speech yesterday, and you are against us.”