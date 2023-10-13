UN has called for a $294 million flash appeal for over one million people in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

“The OPT (Occupied Palestinian Territory) Flash Appeal calls for approximately $294 million for 77 humanitarian partners to address the most urgent needs of 1,260,000 people in Gaza and the occupied West Bank,” said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Thursday.

The appeal brings together the work and funding requirements of the humanitarian community in the region, including 13 UN agencies, 29 international non-governmental organisations (INGOs), 35 national NGOs, and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

“UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) plays a unique role in OPT, serving as the main direct provider of basic services – education, health, relief and social services, protection, camp infrastructure and improvement and emergency assistance – to 1.5 million registered Palestine refugees in Gaza,” OCHA added.

“In the West Bank, UNRWA serves 1.1 million Palestine refugees and other registered persons, of whom 890,000 are refugees,” it said.

On Friday, the OCHA said the number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza has risen to more than 423,000 amid intensified fighting.