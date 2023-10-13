From Indonesia to Iraq and beyond, thousands of people rallied in a show of support for Palestinians amid a bloody conflict between Israel and Hamas that has killed thousands of people and sparked a humanitarıan crisis in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

People chanted pro-Palestine slogans in capital cities and denounced Israel's crippling bombardment of Gaza following Hamas's unprecedented attack over the weekend.

Hamas has called for mass rallies in occupied East Jerusalem, occupied West Bank, and throughout the Arab and Muslim world. It also urged young Palestinians in the occupied territories to “rise up and go out in roaring crowds,” and clash with settlers and soldiers in the area.

In Muslim communities across the world, worshippers gathered at mosques for their first Friday prayers since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

Iraq

Thousands of Iraqis poured onto the streets of Baghdad in support of Palestinians amid Israeli air strikes on Gaza in reprisal for a deadly Hamas attack, state television said.

"No to the occupation! No to America!" chanted the demonstrators, who had gathered in Tahrir Square after Shiite leader Moqtada Sadr called for a demonstration "in support of Gaza" and against Israel.

Protesters waved Palestinian and Iraqi flags while a huge Israeli flag was laid on the ground for the demonstrators to trample on.

"This rally is aimed at condemning what is happening in occupied Palestine, the bloodletting and the violation of rights," said Abu Kayan, an organiser of the protest.

Iran

Iranians took to the streets of Tehran in a show of support for Palestinians, with demonstrators waving the flags of Iran, Palestine and Hezbollah and burning the flags of the US and Israel.

They also chanted slogans and held banners that read "Down with America" and "Down with Israel" as they marched in the Iranian capital.

Similar rallies were held in other cities across the republic where flags of the US and Israel were burnt.

Japan

Muslims in Japan’s capital Tokyo gathered in the Chiyoda district after Friday prayers. A group marched to the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo's Nibanchoo district.

Demonstrators carrying flags of Muslim nations were not allowed on the street where the embassy is located.