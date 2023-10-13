The Turkish defence minister has stressed that Türkiye condemns every attack on civilians and civilian populated areas in the ongoing Palestine-Israel war.

On Thursday, during a press brief at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Yasar Guler also emphasised that the release of hostages, preventing the conflict from spreading to other fronts and ending the conflict as soon as possible are Ankara's priorities.

In a dramatic escalation of Middle East tensions, Israeli forces launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against Gaza, a response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.

On the developments related to Ukraine, Guler reiterated that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been resolutely trying to revive the grain deal that allowed the export of Ukrainian grain to the international markets via the Black Sea.

Guler also said that sanctions and limitations imposed by some countries on Türkiye harm NATO and Ukraine.

About the country's role in the alliance, he stressed that Türkiye greatly contributes to NATO operations, missions as well as command structures.

Türkiye's diplomatic efforts