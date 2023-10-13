The victims of the bombing in blockaded Gaza include a large number of children, the UNICEF has said, urging Israel to end the violence "immediately."

“We are terrified by the scenes coming from Gaza. A large number of children among the victims," UNICEF said Friday on X.

It stressed that one million people have no safe place to go.

"This is unacceptable and the violence must stop immediately," it urged.

In a dramatic escalation of Middle East tensions, Israeli forces launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against Gaza, a response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.